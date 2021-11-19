‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ fails to impress critics in early reviews

Critics have panned the Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari-starrer

Bunty Aur Babli fans are in for a rather lukewarm sequel if early reviews of the Varun V Sharma film are to be believed.

Critics seem to be less than pleased with Bunty Aur Babli 2, which released to audiences on Friday, November 19 with Bollywood Hungama's Taran Adarsh going as far as to dub it outright "disappointing."

Adarsh awarded the Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan-starrer a one and a half star, tweeting, “Interesting ideas don't necessarily translate into interesting films... An absolute waste of such fine talent and opportunity!”

In a similar vein, Monika Rawal Kukreja of The Hindustan Times called it a “terribly written and poorly-executed film.”

She went on to slam the film, which also stars Siddhant Chadurvedi and Sharvari in lead roles, saying, “It's a snooze-fest that fails to engage or entertain. And sadly, doesn't have any punches to keep you from dozing off.”

According to Kukreja, the only saving grace of the film is Mukerji’s Vimmy.

Indian Express critic Shubhra Gupta gave film just two and a half stars, writing, “Director Varun V Sharma doesn’t think Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji are enough to repeat the success of the original, so he keeps falling back on Sharvari and Siddhant."

Not all reviews are so scathing, however. Film trade analyst and critic Sumit Kadel has termed it a "clean family entertainer".

"Director Varun Sharma manages to retains the quirkiness of BB1," he tweeted.



