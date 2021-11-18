Ellen DeGeneres' clip from Meghan Markle interview gets Over 2.7 million views

Meghan Markle's interview with Ellen DeGeneres aired in the United States on Thursday.

Host of the show on Wednesday shared a clip from her interview on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow."

The clip got more than 2.7 million views on Instagram since it was posted by Ellen.

Meghan is appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

