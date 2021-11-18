 
Ellen DeGeneres' clip from Meghan Markle interview gets Over 2.7 million views

It was Meghan Markle's first TV talk show appearance since she became Duchess of Sussex

By Web Desk
November 18, 2021
Meghan Markle's interview with Ellen  DeGeneres aired in the United States on Thursday.

Host of the show on Wednesday shared a clip from her interview on her Instagram account with a caption that read, "A lot has changed since the last time Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was on the Warner Brothers lot. Don’t miss the rest of our interview tomorrow."

The clip got  more than 2.7 million views on Instagram since it was posted by Ellen.

Meghan is appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

She sat down with DeGeneres for an episode that will air in the United States on Thursday, producers of the daytime show said on Wednesday.