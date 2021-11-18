ISLAMABAD: Director-General of Inter-Services Intelligence (DG ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed Thursday held separate farewell meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad.
In the farewell meetings, both the PM and FM appreciated the efforts and services of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as DG ISI.
They also expressed their best wishes on his new assignment as the Peshawar Corps Commander.
A day earlier, the DG ISI paid a farewell visit to President Dr Arif Alvi at the President House, where the President, too, appreciated the efforts and services of Lt Gen Hameed as DG ISI for the country's security.
Lt Gen Hameed will serve as DG ISI till November 19 after which Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum will take charge of the post on November 20.
Lt Gen Anjum was appointed the new DG ISI by Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 26.
"The Prime Minister has seen and approved the appointment of Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, HI (M) as Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, with effect from 20th November, 2021, from the panel of officers at para 6 of the summary," read the notification from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Details of the "decisive" anti-government long march to be finalised on November 23
Prime minister says matter is in the court and they will do what they seem fit, say sources
Shamim had earlier said he could not say when and to whom the affidavit was given
In its recommendation, OGRA recommended jacking up the price of diesel and petrol by Rs5 per litre
"An attempt has been made to shake the people's confidence in the judiciary," says Justice Athar Minallah
Former GB judge Rana Muhammad Shamim says that he still stood by his affidavit