Adele admits dating as a celebrity being 'very' strange after divorce

Adele has opened up about how she is navigating in the dating scene as a celebrity after becoming recently single.

In an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music the Easy on Me singer shared what her life looked like after divorcing her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

"I've never been this well-known and been single," she said.

"So I was with someone most of 19 and then I was in the studio. It wasn't with anyone, but I was in the studio writing about who that album is about. And then straight after 21 I got with Simon... I just never experienced dating as a grownup really but also everyone knowing who I am and then... I didn't want to date anyone.

"What it was, I wasn't interested in men at all. But what it was was that it'd be like... I was at my friend's birthday party and people that I had just met in LA since I moved there or whatever, I was always married,

"I was always taken, suddenly were trying to chirp me at the bar. And I'll be like, 'Are you flirting with me? Don't you...'. I'd be like, 'I'm married.' I'd be like, 'No, I don't want to go out with you, I'm married.'

"And I wasn't anymore. It was very, very strange. But oh my God, was sort of that and just being, please don't let me voluntarily put myself in a situation that I'm going to regret."