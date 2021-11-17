'Spider-Man: No Way Home’s trailer warmly welcomed on Twitter, see fans' reactions

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s second trailer is out and fans can’t stop gushing over the multiverse of villains plot.

Taking the discussion around the newly-launched teaser to Twitter, netizens shared their impressions of the upcoming film.

While one user wrote, “Oh man the new Spider-Man trailer is great.”

Other wrote, “I am ready to go back to the theatres.”

"If the other two spidermen are in this movie then thank (expletive) they left it out of the trailer #SpiderMan,” another Tweet read.

“The trailer is epic, legendary, phenomenal. This one for history books for sure," a super hero fan shared.

As soon as the trailer made to public, fans also started anticipating the masterpiece' s release as a user expressed, "The new #SpiderMan No Way Home trailer just further increased my excitement for this film.

No other trailer is needed, let this be it. "

However, netizens turned the platform in to a meme competition as they missed Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who were not seen anywhere in the teaser.

