Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk spark reconciliation rumours after recent outing

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been sparking romance rumours two years after their split.



The two exes, who co-parent their daughter, were spotted walking arm in arm during a recent outing in NYC.

The A Star is Born and the supermodel were both dressed casually chic during their autumn stroll.

Whilst Cooper donned blue jeans and a black hoodie, topped with a classic navy pea coat, Shayk was clad in full-length black coat, loose-fitting pants and a white button-up shirt. She finished the look with shades and a face mask, pulling her hair into a neat bun.

The two were seen hand-in-hand walking to Cooper's apartment.

In an interview with Elle earlier, Shayk said she does not approve of the word 'co-parents.'

“I never understood the term co-parenting. When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she told the publication in her March 2021 digital cover story.