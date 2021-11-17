‘When a player enters the field he is ready to face any challenge,’ PM Imran says ahead of joint session

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of today’s crucial joint session of Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that every player on the ground said whatever opponent can do, he can do better.



Talking to journalists in the Parliament Hoarse, PM Imran said that when a player walks on the ground, he is ready for everything.

Refereeing to the prime minister’s marathon huddles before the joint session, when a journalist asked a question about the reason behind the meetings, PM Imran replied,” Who is holding meetings?”

Govt, opposition ready to flex muscles

Both the government and joint Opposition are ready to flex their muscles in today’s joint session of Parliament convened as the ruling party appears confident over the passage of all its bills after getting the support of its allies.

The government eyes passing more than two dozen bills with the help of its allied parties, while the opposition parties have vowed to foil the treasury’s attempt to get the "black laws" passed at all costs.



The bills to be taken up for passage were referred to the joint sitting by the National Assembly after they were not okayed within the stipulated 90 days.

Members of the National Assembly have started arriving for the joint sitting of Parliament. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have reached Parliament House, while other members are also arriving.

Upon arrival at the Parliament House, journalists asked Shehbaz Sharif whether he would give a tough time to the government or defeat it. Shehbaz responded that the Opposition has its numbers figured out. "The opposition will give its answer in the joint meeting," he said.

Party position

The PTI-led government needs a simple majority in the joint sitting of houses currently having a total strength of 440 members (341 MNAs and 99 Senators) to get the bills passed.

As per data, the government currently enjoys the support of a minimum of 221 parliamentarians, including 179 MNAs and 42 senators.

The treasury benches enjoy an edge of at least two votes over the opposition parties jointly. The opposition parties are supported by 219 parliamentarians, including 162 MNAs and 57 senators.

There are four independent MNAs including Mohsin Dawar, Ali Wazir, and Ali Nawaz Shah, who support the opposition while Aslam Bhotani sits on treasury benches.

The MQM-P having seven MNAs and one senator on Tuesday announced to support the government in the passage of all the bills at the joint sitting after its reservations were addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet members at different sittings.

Meanwhile, in this crucial situation, despite the government’s claims, the PML-Q was yet to officially announce its support to the controversial legislation. Only a day before, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi chaired a meeting of the PML-Q during which the party leaders expressed concerns over inflation, increasing prices of petroleum products and tariffs of electricity and gas.

“We cannot face our voters in this situation,” they said. The PMLQ in the Parliament is represented by five members of the National Assembly and one Senator.

Opposition prepares joint strategy

In response, the joint opposition is determined to resist the government in today's sitting and stop it from legislating on "black laws".

The resolve was expressed during a meeting of the joint opposition on Tuesday, with the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

In the meeting, it was decided that all party heads would ensure their lawmakers’ attendance during the session, as the numbers to block the legislation would matter.

Shehbaz, sharing his thoughts during the meeting, had said: "The government has pushed the country towards an economic decline and the masses are burdened with inflation."

The opposition leader had said the government could not save itself through its "black laws" as it is "no better than a crumbling wall".