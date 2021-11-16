'Adele One Night Only' outperforms the Oscars, pulls in 9.92 million viewers

Adele's Sunday night concert special raked in 9.92 million viewers, compared to the Oscars' 9.85 million

The Adele One Night Only special proved to be a rating hit for CBS on Sunday night, pulling in a stellar 9.92 million viewers, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The show, which featured Adele performing some old hits and new songs in addition to an exclusive sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, even managed to outperform this year’s Oscars telecast which drew in 9.85 million in comparison.

This feat makes One Night Only the most viewed entertainment program on any network this season, only paled in ratings by the Sunday Night Football (NFL) on NBC, which was seen by 13.5 million people.

According to reports, CBS paid at least $5-7 million to debut the show produced by James Corden’s Fulwell 73, the company also behind the Friends reunion special.

The network is also expected to generate anywhere around $100 million from the show after closing a revenue share deal to be syndicated around the world.

Corden’s company will pocket a significant cut from this.