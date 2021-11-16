Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa make a gorgeous couple at their royal wedding reception

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot on Monday in an intimate wedding ceremony in Chandigarh.

The beautiful couple got married as per Hindu rituals and followed it with a royal wedding reception. First picture from the newlywed couple’s reception has gone viral on social media.

The couple can be seen posing with the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The picture was shared on the CM’s official social media accounts.

In the caption of the post, CM Khattar wrote in Hindi that translates that he participated in the couple’s wedding celebrations in Chandigarh, and gave them his blessings.

For the reception, the Stree actor opted for a black tuxedo and a bowtie. The bride was dressed in a beige silk saree with a shawl wrapped around her shoulders. Patralekhaa also wore the beautiful necklace, she paired along with her bridal red lehenga.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who’ve been together for over a decade and have co-starred in the film CityLights, announced their marriage with adorable pictures of them as bride and groom posted online.

Rakummar wrote in his post, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond.”