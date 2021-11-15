Adele dishes her coping mechanism after devastating divorce

British singer Adele reveals how she braved through the repercussions of her divorce.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in a recent interview, the Hello hitmaker revealed that she lost control over her emotions after divorce from Simon Konecki.

"It was about my anxiety mainly. I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage,"Adele began.

"They'd paralyze me completely and made me so confused because I wouldn't be able to have any control over my body," she added.

Adele then shared that it dawned upon her to hit the gym. "But I knew that I-I was aware of it all happening. It was like I was still very much there while my whole body was just, like, on another planet it felt like, you know? And I've always worked out a bit. You know, a couple times a week for my back."

The singer further revealed that being around her trainer made her happy.

"I noticed how much I trusted my trainer’s presence when I was feeling so lost, but also I didn’t have any anxiety when I was out at the gym. It became my time — me having a plan everyday when I had no plans," she added.