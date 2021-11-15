Ed Sheeran wins best artist as MTV Europe Music Awards returns to live format

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for 'Bad Habits'.File Footage/Geo.tv

BUDAPEST: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran won best artist and best song for "Bad Habits", while K-pop stars BTS snatched four awards at MTV's Europe Music Awards, which returned as an in-person event after a virtual 2020 edition due to the pandemic.



MTV said Sunday’s EMAs, hosted in Budapest, would go ahead to show solidarity with Hungary’s LGBTQ+ community following a June law banning the “display and promotion of homosexuality” among under-18s.

It said the 2021 EMAs, held at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sport arena, would be “a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world”.

“I am so excited, I am very grateful to MTV. I think censorship of any kind of love sucks, and this is kind of a stand against that,” international pop star Kim Petras, the first transgender performer at the EMAs, said on the red carpet.

Lil Nas X was awarded best video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” while Korean band BTS won the most awards with four including best pop, best K-pop, best group, and biggest fans.



First-time EMA winners Måneskin took home best rock, while show host and performer Saweetie won best new.

Nicki Minaj earned a top award for best hip-hop, Olivia Rodrigo was awarded best push, Maluma won best Latin, and YUNGBLUD snagged the award for best alternative.

For the first time, the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” winners were recognised during the EMAs main show, honouring five young people promoting equality while fighting against anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

Viktoria Radvanyi, a Hungarian board member of Budapest Pride, accepted the award on behalf of the winners. - Reuters