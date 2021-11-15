Olivia Munn slapped with a lawsuit of ‘wrongful death’: report

Olivia Munn is currently facing legal action in the form of a lawsuit of wrongful death being sought by the family of her late contractor.

This report has been obtained by TMZ and according to their findings, the contractor’s family demand damages.

In the lawsuit, both Munn and her mother Kim Schmid have been named.



The contractor, Celso Merida, died during his fourth day on the job, fixing Munn’s roof. He later succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital.

His cause of death has been ruled to be blunt force trauma and according to the documents obtained, he was hired by Ms. Schmid’s unlicensed contractor named Fernando.

The suit alleges Ms Schmid and Munn were ‘negligent in pawning work off’ and added an ‘unreasonable risk of injury’ while doing so.