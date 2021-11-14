Katie Price showers love on her husband-to-be ahead of Las Vegas ceremony

Katie Price shared her feelings about her 'hot' fiancé Carl Woods ahead of their Las Vegas wedding.
The 43-year-old former glamour model shared a loving tribute to her husband-to-be on Sunday, calling him 'so hot so good'.
She captioned the the photo, which shows the 32-year-old sucking on a straw: "I have to say @carljwoods you just give me butterflies your so hot so good to be understand me I just love you so much."
Katie Price's post garnered massive likes from her fans.
She has been made headlines recently after a one-vehicle drink driving incident led to a stint in rehab. In September, the star flipped her car not far from her Sussex home, and later admitted to police who attended the scene that she had been drinking and taking drugs.
Kati Price's friends, family and fans alike were concerned by the developments, which threatened to land Katie in prison. However, the model and media personality insisted that she was happy and healthy in posts to social media with her fiancé.
