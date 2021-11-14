Watch: Selena Gomez stutters while pronouncing ‘cardamom’ as she makes Chai

Selena Gomez, after excelling as a musician, is now onto new endeavours as she attempted making tea during an episode of Selena + Chef Season 3.

The Wolves songster left her fans swooning over cuteness as she struggled to pronounce ‘cardamom’ in a short clip, excerpted from the show.

A fan took to YouTube to gush over the It Ain’t Me singer as he dropped the video.

An Indian American author-model Padma Lakshmi guided Gomez as she prepared ingredients for the drink.

However, the video got hilariously adorable when the Wizards of Waverly Place alum tried to repeat after Padma.

The 29-year-old singer also hesitantly cooked shrimp curry and coconut rice during the episode as she followed through Padma’s instructions.

