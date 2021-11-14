Gavan O’Herlihy, of ‘Happy Days’ fame, dies at age 70

Hollywood star Gavan O’Herlihy, who shot to fame through his role in Happy Days, died in September.
The actor’s demise was confirmed by his brother, Cormac O’Herlihy while talking to The Hollywood Reporter.
The 70-year-old’s brother revealed that he breathed his last on September 15, in Bath, England.
The cause of his death still remains unknown.
O’Herlihy’s former cast mate Ron Howard paid tribute to him on Twitter, saying: “RIP Gavan. I knew him as the 1st of 2 Chucks on #HappyDays & then as Airk in #Willow where I had the pleasure of directing him. A talented actor with a big free spirit.”
The actor was best known for his role as Chuck Cunningham in ABC sitcom, Happy Days.
