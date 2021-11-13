Britney Spears to make music again after court terminates conservatorship?

Although it is not her top priority, Spears is considering making music again. File Footage

Britney Spears cannot wait to delve into creating music again after court dissolved her 13-year-long conservatorship on Saturday.



She “wants to make music and perform again,” but it’s “not her top priority right now and hasn’t been for a while,” a source told Page Six on Friday, the same day her 13-year conservatorship was terminated for good.

“It’s never been her intention to step away from her career altogether. People around Britney spoke for her and said she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth.”

The insider added, “The only thing she’s said is that she would not work again under her father’s control, but now that he’s out as her conservator, she’s willing and even excited to get back to it one day.”

The Toxic singer has been on an indefinite sabbatical from her music career since January 2019, during which she was checked into a mental health facility.