'Parasite' actor, Lee Sun-Kyun lauds ‘BTS’, ‘Squid Game’s global popularity

Parasite actor, Lee Sun-Kyun expressed commendations for Korean content as he recently talked about his performance in Apple’s maiden Korean show, Dr.Brian.

While talking with The post , the actor opened up that BTS, Parasite and now Squid Game have created a wide-scale interest for the culture.

The outlet translated his statement, “There are many platforms that provide easy access to Korean content, so I think it seems fresh and new to people who haven’t been acquainted with the culture.”

“and we have common grounds despite the differences,” added The Coffee Prince star.

Sun-Kyun, 46, went on talking about Korean creators emphasizing on their content even more now as they know it will be watched around the globe.

“They feel more pressure to really live up to those standards. So, I think it’s a virtuous cycle,” he added.

The actor also gave credits to his prominence to the Oscar winning film, “It was a total honor for me to be part of such a global hit.

“It also still feels surreal to me that it was such a big hit. I think the reason I was cast in this series in the first place was part of the global fame that ‘Parasite’ brought me,” he concluded.