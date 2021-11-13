Dwayne Johnson announces release of ‘Red Notice’ on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson, best known as The Rock, has announced the release of his film Red Notice on Netflix and claimed that it is the ‘biggest’ movie in the history of the streaming giant.



He turned to Instagram and shared the trailer of the film to announce the release.

Dwayne Johnson said, “RED NOTICE is AVAILABLE NOW ON @NETFLIX AROUND THE WORLD.”

“We are THE BIGGEST FILM IN THE HISTORY OF NETFLIX and I guarantee you will have an absolute BLAST when you join @gal_gadot, @vancityreynolds and myself this weekend!”

The actor continued “They’re all ON THE RUN….RED NOTICE. Now PLAYING on @NETFLIX.”

Johnson stars in the movie with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds about a race to locate and steal three valuable artifacts.

The film ranks among the most expensive ever made by Netflix, with a price tag of roughly $200 million.