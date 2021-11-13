Lindsay Lohan to play spoiled heiress in upcoming Chord Overstreet starrer

Lindsay Lohan is all set to make a major on-screen comeback after a hiatus as she joined Chord Overstreet for Netflix’s upcoming rom-com.

The first look of film, to-be-titled, was launched on Friday in which the stars are pictured together, walking in the snow with fairy lights gleaming behind them.

The Mean Girls actor was announced to be hailed for the project earlier this year when Variety unveiled Lohan’s comeback in May.

The project which is slated to release next year revolves around a hotel heiress, played by Lohan, who gets into an accident.

The lead actor, who is newly-engaged and spoiled, loses her memory after a skiing accident and as she wakes up, she finds herself under the care of a lodge owner, played by Overstreet.

Fans are already counting down days until Christmas of 2022 to witness how the story unfolds.