Osman Soykut shares a rare photo with ‘Ertugrul’ warriors

Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who essays the role of Ibn Arabi in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared a rare photo with Engin Altan Düzyatan and his warriors.



Taking to Instagram, Osman Soykut posted the unseen photo with Ertugrul cast from an event held recently.

The photo features Osman himself, Engin Altan Düzyatan (Ertugrul), Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi), Cavit Çetin Güner (Dogan) and Cengiz Coşkun (Turgut).

The picture has garnered thousands of hearts in no time.

Earlier, Osman Soykut shares the priceless quotes of Ibn Arabi.

The quotes read: “Talk about your dreams instead of talking about your troubles. Dreams mean hope.”

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan was the first to like Osman Soykut’s post about dreams and hope.

Osman Soykut is an avid social media user and often shares a glimpse of his daily life on Instagram.