Travis Scott locked away in home since Astroworld incident, lawyer claims

Travis Scott is 'devastated' by the Astroworld tragedy as his lawyer claimed that the rapper been staying at home in Houston since the event.

Scott’s attorney, Ed McPherson, while talking with TMZ on November 12, revealed that the Goosebumps rapper is not doing very well in handling the situation after the loss of nine lives in the crowd surge.

McPherson stated, “The fact that it did happen to Houston which he loves and he has so many people there he’s close to … it’s particularly devastating.”

The outlet quoted, “He’s been at his house locked away since this happened and not coming out at all.”

The lawyer also mentioned that the Antidote song-maker is worried about the bereaved families and performing on stage any soon is definitely not on his mind.

“I don’t think Travis is thinking [about] performing at this point,” he continued. “That’s the last thing on his mind right now.”

Meanwhile, it should be added that the rapper’s house is constantly being guarded by the security, only allowing the attorney to enter.