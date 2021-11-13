Taylor Swift weighs in on love for Selena Gomez: ‘I’d do anything to bring her up’

Taylor Swift recently wore her heart on her sleeve during a candid interview and revealed just how much she loves her best friend Selena Gomez.
The singer got candid about it all during her interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The conversation arose during Fallon’s Box of Lies segment with Taylor Swift.
There Gomez picked Selena’s Wizards of Waverly Place DVD when asked to choose one in a guessing game and was quoted saying, "You should have know I was lying because I will do anything to bring up Selena Gomez. Anything!"
