Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid hit dance floor at pal's wedding

Jenner, Bieber and Hadid stole the limelight at their friend's wedding on Thursday as they rocked incredibly revealing dresses.



Kendall, 26, put on eye-popping display as she slipped into an edgy cut out maxi dress that showed off her amazing shape.



She left nothing to imagine in a tiny garment which consisted of several cut outs along the bodice.

Earlier in the night, Kendall joined her fellow model pals Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid as they were all looking smashing for their pal's big night. The supermodels hit the dancefloor in he racy clinging dresses.



Hailey Bieber stunned in a gold sequined number that clung to her slender curves. While Bella Hadid oozed elegance in a slinky blue and white marbled number.

The trio snagged some selfies at the star-studded event and shared the candid moment on Kendall's Instagram.