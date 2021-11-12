Adele almost cancelled the release of album ‘30’, here’s why

The 'Hello' singer's upcoming album release has already been delayed for over a year

Ace singer/songwriter Adele is gearing up for the November 19 release of her long-overdue album 30, which she says she almost scrapped.

Adele’s upcoming fourth studio album was slated to release in September 2020, before being pushed forward to 2021 due to the pandemic.

In a new cover story for The Rolling Stone magazine, Adele addressed the year-long delay, revealing that the long-awaited album could only be delayed so long.

"If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out," she told RS, explaining that it was important for her to finally release 30, given the specific time in her life that it’s based on.

According to the Hello songstress, "an album has as much of a shelf life for the artist as it does for the audience."

"I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out," she said.