Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's Cartier bracelet on Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle is giving a tribute to late Princess Diana with a special accessory.
The Duchess o Sussex, who walked the Intrepid Valor Awards red carpet with Prince Harry on Wednesday, sported Diana's Cartier bracelet for the night.
Meghan paired the bling with an all-red outfit and matching heels for the event at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in NYC. The 40-year-old added a gold Cartier bracelet and Birks earrings for the night.
A spokesperson close to the Duchess told Today show that Meghan had a special reason to wear the sparkly.
"They wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harry’s] mother there with them during the interview," said the source close to the Duchess.
