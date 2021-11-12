 
Meghan Markle wears Princess Diana's Cartier bracelet on Intrepid Valor Awards

'They wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harry’s] mother there,' says Meghan Markle's spokesperson

By Web Desk
November 12, 2021
Meghan Markle dons Princess Diana's Cartier bracelet on Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle is giving a tribute to late Princess Diana with a special accessory.

The Duchess o Sussex, who walked  the Intrepid Valor Awards red carpet with Prince Harry on Wednesday, sported Diana's Cartier bracelet for the night.

Meghan paired the bling with an all-red outfit and matching heels for the event at the Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum in NYC. The 40-year-old added a gold Cartier bracelet and Birks earrings for the night.

A spokesperson close to the Duchess told Today show that Meghan had a special reason to wear the sparkly.

"They wanted to wear the bracelet to have [Harry’s] mother there with them during the interview," said the source close to the Duchess.