Katie Price reacts to legal letters by her ex husbands

Former glamour model Katie Price, who is set to marry fiancé Carl Woods, has reacted to her ex husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler’s legal letters raising concerns for their children.



In her statement, Katie 43 said, “It’s time for me to clear a few things up after seeing a recent story that Peter and Kieran have done in the dailymail. Firstly I’d like to make it clear that Peter and Kieran have contributed to the state of my mental health.

“I’m asking you both kindly to leave me alone now and stop making money from my name and using it for headlines involving our kids.”

She concluded by saying “Using kids as a pawn is not fair.”

Earlier, there were reports that Kieran and Peter Andre have sent legal letters raising concerns for their children Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, and Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, if Katie gets married to former Love Island star Carl Woods.