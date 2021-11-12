Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for allegedly trying to make Remembrance Day into something that’s ‘about themselves’.
This claim’s been made by The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.
Mr Myers started off by showcasing his ‘shock’ over Meghan and Harry’s photographic choices.
He admitted, “Perhaps they shouldn’t have been in the photos. If you’d just had their backs and another picture of the wreath they’d laid, I think that would have been appropriate.”
“It’s just, I think, the criticism labelled at them, saying that once again had been made about themselves is a case to answer, unfortunately. Because I was just shocked at the number of photographs that were then put out to the world’s media."
