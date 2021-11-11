Ed Sheeran talks about his mega-hit collaboration with BTS



Ed Sheeran who has written two mega-hit songs for the world-famous k-pop group, BTS, recently reflected on the collaboration.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Grammy winner singer talked about the band’s Make It Right and Permission to Dance (PTD) singles.

The latter also ranked no.1 on Billboard chart and Sheeran found it no less than a ‘big deal’.

The Shape of You singer also talked about collaborating with artists around the world to become an iconic songwriter.

The father of one, while referring to PTD, also shed light on keeping the difference in view while making songs for himself versus others.

Opening up on the sensational song, the Bad Habits singer regarded the song as a ‘fun, pop song that is loved by the BTS fans’.

However, the genre is opposite to Sheeran’s fans choice.