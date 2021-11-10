Here's Why Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was 'arrogant'

British singer Zayn Malik confessed that he mistook superstar Shah Rukh Khan as 'slightly arrogant.'

Speaking in an interview with Elle India, Zayn revealed that his opinion about the actor changed at Asian Awards in London, 2015.

"I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."

He added, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”