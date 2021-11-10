Here's Why Zayn Malik thought Shah Rukh Khan was 'arrogant'

British singer Zayn Malik confessed that he mistook superstar Shah Rukh Khan as 'slightly arrogant.'
Speaking in an interview with Elle India, Zayn revealed that his opinion about the actor changed at Asian Awards in London, 2015.
"I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."
He added, “Bollywood is so impeccable. If you ever get a chance to watch a good Bollywood movie, watch Devdas! Have you seen Devdas? It’s got Shah Rukh Khan in it. You know who Shah Rukh Khan is?”
Emily vouched for Davidson's charm amid rumours of him dating Kim Kardashian
The Big Little Lies actress turned to Instagram to slam news outlets for “disparaging” Rodgers
Film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.
'I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am,' said Thomas Markle Jr
Rhea extended a plea to get her accounts defreezed, stating that she is 'an actor/model by profession'
The famed host assured her fans that she’s ‘doing everything she can to get back to work’