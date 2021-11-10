Ryan Reynolds reveals how he and Blake Lively are still going strong

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been married since 2012 and are parents to three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is lifting the lid off his marriage with actor Blake Lively and spilled inside secrets about how the two get along, just they gear up to mark their ten-year wedding anniversary next year.

The Deadpool star revealed the secret to their happy marriage, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“We don’t take each other too seriously, but we're also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it,” he said.

“We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that,” he went on to say.

Reynolds and Lively have been married since 2012 and are parents to three daughters, James, 6, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2.