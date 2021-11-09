Rakul Preet Singh exudes elegance in pink traditional dress: Photo

Actress Rakul Preet Singh looked extremely classy in a traditional attire as she flaunted her pink Anarkali dress on social media.
Her stylish and ethic sense of dressing has won millions of hearts and is known as the fashion diva of the industry.
The Doctor G star took to Instagram and shared a few pictures in her desi attire and captioned it, "Desi vibes."
Rakul wore Bhumika Grover's pink Anarkali dress with stunning embroidery and minimal jewelry.
The star’s makeup game looked on point.
Fans gushed over Rakul’s desi look and showered her post with love and praise.
