 
close
Tuesday November 09, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Spider-Man may see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire sharing screen

A potential leak reveals Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the same frame wearing the Spider-Man outfit

By Web Desk
November 09, 2021
Spider-Man may see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire sharing screen

Spider-Man fanatics may be getting a big surprise as a potential leak unveiled multiple actors, that have played the superhero, sharing the big screen.

In the leak revealed actors Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland sharing a frame, adding fuel to the rumours that the trio is returning for a movie

In the frame, the three of them can be seen standing on a cruise ship at night time with the three of them with their masks off looking at something into the distance.

Their appearance indicated the aftermath of a fight scene as they looked battered and bruised.

In the second photo, it seemed to be indoors as Tom’s Peter Parker is with Aunt May and Happy Hogan.

Take a look: