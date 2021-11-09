Spider-Man may see Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire sharing screen

Spider-Man fanatics may be getting a big surprise as a potential leak unveiled multiple actors, that have played the superhero, sharing the big screen.
In the leak revealed actors Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland sharing a frame, adding fuel to the rumours that the trio is returning for a movie
In the frame, the three of them can be seen standing on a cruise ship at night time with the three of them with their masks off looking at something into the distance.
Their appearance indicated the aftermath of a fight scene as they looked battered and bruised.
In the second photo, it seemed to be indoors as Tom’s Peter Parker is with Aunt May and Happy Hogan.
Take a look:
