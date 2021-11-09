Dancing With the Stars' Jenna Johnson shares her feelings on 'a sensual dance' with JoJo Siwa: Watch

Jenna Johnson, who was paired with a male partner in past season, has shared her feelings to join same-sex dance partner JoJo Siwa during the Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premiere.



Responding to a question about sharing the dancing floor with JoJo, she said: "I think, with JoJo, what's different from some of my male partners is that I can't rely on moves that I know will work, or that I know will feel good, or look good, or that I've done in the past. Everything that I'm doing this season is new."



It was Janet Jackson night on Dancing With the Stars Monday, as the eight remaining couples battled it out for a spot in the semifinals.

On the other hands, JoJo also gushed over the latest performance as she revealed this week's salsa dance was her "favorite," and that she and Jenna had been working on something they thought was "impossible."

That impossible move ended up being what Carrie Ann Inaba called "cirque du salsa," as JoJo held and spun Jenna, who was in an upside down spread eagle position.

"I giggle because I'm, like, I don't think that JoJo signed up for the show thinking that she was going to be lifting another human week after week," shared Jenna, who added, "But we both have had to sit down and be, like, if we want to compete with the other couples who are doing these lifts, doing these spins, we also have to do them."

During the show, JoJo shared, "Tonight, I feel like Jenna really pushed me for strength. We wanted to do something we hadn't done yet before, and that was seriously intense lifts."

JoJo and Jenna, during part two of Monday's DWTS, faced off against Olivia Jade and Jenna's husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, in the Dance Off round. The two couples danced a rumba to Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes," but it was JoJo and Jenna who had Carrie Ann exclaim: "that passion and chemistry was palpable!"