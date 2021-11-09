Kendall Jenner opens up on Travis Scott starrer Astroworld concert tragedy

Kendall Jenner recently opened up on the Friday night tragedy at Astroworld music festival where eight people lost their lives in a bloody crowd surge while more than 300 were left injured.

The super model was also present at the Travis Scott starrer event with her sister Kylie Jenner and three-year-old niece Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to her Instagram account to extend condolences to victims’ families and others affected by the horrors of November 5 night at NRG Park, Houston.

In an IG story posted on November 8, Jenner shared, “I’m truly broken for the families that have lost loved ones and my prayers go out to everyone involved.”

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time,” she added.

Photo Credits: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

The venue packed with roughly 5000 concertgoers turned into a mass casualty site when Scott took the stage around 9 p.m. local time.

The overly-charged crowd surged towards the front of stage, resulting a stampede that crushed audience to the ground.