Poonam Pandey’s husband Sam Bombay arrested for assaulting wife

Bollywood actress and model Poonam Pandey was seriously injured after her husband filmmaker Sam Bombay assaulted her.
Sam was arrested for beating the wifey, according to Indian media.
According to the Mumbai police, the Love is Poison actor is under treatment at a local hospital for head, face and eye injuries.
Sam Bombay was arrested on Monday after the actress and model filed a complaint against him at Bandra police station, Mumbai.
The filmmaker was earlier arrested for assaulting Poonam days after their wedding last year.
The actress had filed a complaint against the husband for domestic violence when they were honeymooning in Goa.
The couple had reunited after he was granted bail.
Poonam and her long-time boyfriend Sam got engaged in July and tied the knot in September 2020.
