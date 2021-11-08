Travis Scott and Drake hit wit lawsuits from injured fans of Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott has been in hot waters after his Astroworld Festival turned into tragedy as eight people lost their lives and scores of others received injuries during her performance at NRG Park in Houston on Friday.

The rapper has reportedly been hit with lawsuits from two injured fans following the crowd surge at his festival.



Manuel Souza, who claims he was left with "serious bodily injuries when the uncontrolled crowd at the concert knocked him to the ground and trampled him", filed a lawsuit against Scott, the rapper's Cactus Jack Records, and officials at Live Nation and ScoreMore, among others, on Saturday.

According to reports the injured is seeking at least $1 million (£740,000) in damages and a temporary restraining order to prevent any destruction of evidence.



"Tragically, due to Defendants' motivation for profit at the expense of concertgoers' health and safety, and due to their encouragement of violence, at least 8 people lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun," the lawsuit, obtained by People, reads.

"Plaintiff's injuries were the inevitable and predictable result of Defendants' conscious disregard of the extreme risks of harm to concertgoers that had been escalating since hours earlier."

In a separate complaint obtained by DailyMail, Kristian Parades claimed he was "severely injured" in the crush, which he insisted was the result of the "negligence, carelessness and recklessness"

In the lawsuit, Parades claimed special guest Drake "helped incite the crowd" and he and Scott both continued to perform "as the crowd became out of control".

He is seeking $1 million in damages for his injuries, plus the costs of his medical bills, and a jury trial.

Travis Scott and Drake have not commented yet on the legal action. In a video posted over the weekend, Scott told fans he was "devastated" and he was doing all he could to assist authorities, concertgoers and their families.