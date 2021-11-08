Check out Gordon Ramsay's adorable birthday wish to daughter Tilly Ramsay

It is no secret that Gordon Ramsay has been tough on the outside in his TV shows, but he has proved to be soft inside.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef marked his 55th birthday and his daughter Tilly’s 20th in an adorable post.

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable, gracious young lady," he wrote.

He sweetly added: "Tilly [is] always putting others first before herself and you've grown up to become an amazing role model."

"Happy Birthday darling can't wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad."

Take a look:








