Travis Scott getting heat after continuing on with concert 37 mins after Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott and the organisers of his Astroworld festival are being criticised for allegedly allowing the rapper continue on with his show even after a crush began to kill concertgoers.
In the event, which took place in Houston, Texas , eight people died with dozens injured after the crowd began to surge toward the stage.
According to footage and social media posts, people began collapsing by 9:38 pm, nearly 40 minutes after the rapper came on stage.
While Scott’s promoter agreed to stop the show, Scott appeared to have kept playing through his 75-minute set at 10:15 pm.
According to Washington Post, people who were in the tightly packed section of the crowd screamed for help at 9:12 pm, an hour before the performance finished.
Allegedly, staff had ignored the calls of the fans including those who climbed on the raised platforms to point out to camera operators at those injured as early as 9:30 pm.
Aryan Khan skipped on drug probe summon by Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday
The UN chief says, “At COP26, I got to thank him for his Climate Action work and support for the United Nations as...
Parker says she has been "truly blue" since Garson passed away in September of pancreatic cancer
Kanye West and Vinetria were photographed sitting very close together during the game
Brooklyn has reportedly closed a major deal with highstreet fashion label Superdry
'Stranger Things 4' releasing summer 2022, latest teaser reveals secrets of the new storyline