Karachi’s Danish Baig among 8 dead at Astroworld stampede

Danish’s brother Ammar Baig says he died trying to save his fiancée Olivia Swingle

Mirza Danish Baig, from Karachi, Pakistan, is among the eight victims of a deadly stampede at American rapper Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas.

In an exclusive interview with People, Danish’s brother Ammar Baig says he died trying to save his fiancée Olivia Swingle.

Ammar explained how his 27-year-old brother was separated from his 25-year-old fiancée amid the stampede, however, “he managed to get it to where she was able to get out.”

“Somehow, the ambulance managed to get to her and then, by the time they got to my brother, they tried resuscitating him. And they said that before they got to the hospital, he couldn't make it.”

The deceased’s younger brother, Basil Baig, was also in attendance at the ill-fated concert on Friday, and shared that people “started hitting them” and that Olivia was badly bruised up.

“He was trying to save her and no one was there to help him,” he said.

Danish, an AT&T employee who had traveled from Dallas to Houston for the show, was the middle child of five siblings and had moved to Texas from Karachi, Pakistan as a baby.

The family has requested for prayers for him and Olivia.