Selena Gomez gives fans outfit inspiration for chilly season with her latest look

Superstar Selena Gomez appeared to be a real model as she showed off her grace in sweater dress with a navy coat and boots making for a chic winter look.



The 29-year-old musician, actress and beauty mogul gave fans outfit inspiration for this chilly season with her recent look.



The Only Murders in the Building actress stepped out on Saturday and put forth a chic look proving that it's not too early to dress up for the winter.



Gomez looked stunning as she was styled by her stylist Kate Young, who picked out a combination of colours in red, navy, white and black stripes for the Rare Beauty founder. Her weater dress featured a cut-out sleeve and ended just above her thighs.

Selena Gomez centre-parted locks were styled in a poker-straight manner giving it a glossy finish. She elevated her look with a pair of black boots and gold hoop earrings.