Ed Sheeran’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance after quarantine makes waves

Ed Sheeran rocked Saturday Night Live stage on November 6 amid his Covid-19 positive revelation.

As the English songwriter hit SNL stage for the third time, his two brand new singles from the latest album serenaded the show.

The Grammy winner took over the stage with his song Shivers which was released on October 29, followed by his upbeat track Overpass Graffiti.

Ahead of his uplifting stage, the Shape of You singer shared with his millions of followers that he will be performing live coming weekend.

His energetic performance comes just weeks after he revealed contraction of virus on social media.

“Hey guys, quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for Covid, so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” Sheeran wrote on October 24.

The Perfect hit-maker announced on Tuesday that he is gearing up for a stellar appearance on the show.



"Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on," he wrote.



