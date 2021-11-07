Kylie Jenner ‘devastated’ over Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival tragedy

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ‘broken’ and ‘devastated’ over Astroworld music festival tragedy in Texas on Friday night.
A crush caused by a crowd surge killed at least eight people and wounded several others at rap star Travis Scott´s Astroworld music festival, authorities said.
Kylie, who is expecting her second baby with Travis, issued a statement over the incident on Sunday, saying “Travis and I are broken and devastated."
"My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis, who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.”
"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."
“I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”
Kylie attended the concert with her sister Kendall along with three-year-old daughter Stormi.
