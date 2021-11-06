



'Eternals': ‘Nach Mera Hero’ singer responds to criticism on track

Singer Celina Sharma has come out to defend her Eternals track Nach Mera Hero after desi Marvel fans levelled criticism against it for not being ‘Bollywood’ enough.

Indian fans were less than impressed with Chloé Zhao’s take on Bollywood dance routines, taking to social media to especially call out the song that features Kumail Nanjiani’s character Kingo in the lead.

Addressing this criticism, Sharma told Hindustan Times, “I think it's a Hollywood movie so they wanted something mixed like Hollywood-Meets-Bollywood.”

“The whole song was about 'dance, my hero' so we used that phrase throughout the whole song. But I feel like a lot of the production is very, very Bollywood. But also, the scene is very Bollywood,” she added.

The 19-year-old singer insisted that the song is primarily about “incorporating that Bollywood sound” and she finds it interesting “when both the worlds meet together”.

As for the criticism, Sharma is reveling in the fact that the film director Chloé Zhao loved the track!

“I met Zhao and we were talking for a little bit and she really loves the song… She was like, 'Oh it's always on my head' and I was like 'Oh, I'm glad!'” said Sharma.