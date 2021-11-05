Katrina Kaif likely to take a break from all projects before wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif will reportedly take a short break from all her projects before her wedding with boyfriend Vicky Kaushal.



The rumoured lovebirds are expected to get married in December 2021.

According to details, Katrina, who is currently on the promotional spree of her much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, will be taking a break before her wedding for all the preparations.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Vicky celebrated Diwali together at film producer Aarti Shetty’s residence in Mumbai ahead of their wedding.

They were spotted arriving separately in their respective vehicles on Thursday night.

On the work front, Katrina on Friday announced the release of Sooryavanshi in cinemas.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.