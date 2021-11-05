Anushka Sharma shares a heartfelt birthday note for ‘amazing man’ Virat Kohli

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma penned down a sweet birthday note for her ‘amazing man’ husband Virat Kohli, who turned a year older today.



Indian skipper Virat Kohli is celebrating his 33rd birthday today.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor shared a loved-up ‘no filter’ photo with a heartfelt note.

She said, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can.

“You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are.”

Anushka further said, “Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh , and Happy Birthday cuteness!”

The endearing post has won the hearts of the fans.

Virat and Anushka got married in 2017 and have 9-month daughter Vamika together.