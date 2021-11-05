Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Sooryavanshi’ is out now

The much-awaited film Sooryavanshi, starring superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles, has been released in cinemas.
Katrina and Akshay turned to their respective Instagram handles and announced the release of Sooryavanshi.
Sharing the teaser of film, Katrina said, “Sooryavanshi In Cinemas Now.”
Akshay also took to the Facebook-owned app and shared the same teaser in his stories and announced that Sooryavanshi is out now.
Earlier on Thursday, Akshay said “I’ve done a lot of action in my career…hanging from helicopters, jumping across buildings, crazy bike chases. Sooryavanshi is special to me in more ways than one, it is my ode to that old school action but on a grander scale, releasing in cinemas tomorrow."
Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.
The film was set to release in March 2020, however, due to coronavirus pandemic it was delayed several times.
