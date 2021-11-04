PCB reveals West Indies tour of Pakistan schedule

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday announced the schedule of the upcoming West Indies tour of Pakistan.
As per the schedule, the Windies will arrive in Karachi on December 9 to play three T20Is and an equal number of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League matches in Pakistan.
The series will kick off from December 13 and will last till December 22, as per the cricket board.
The December ODIs will form part of Pakistan’s fourth series in the Super League, which will see the top seven sides and the event host India qualify directly for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with the remaining two sides progressing from the qualifying event.
"After missing out on home internationals in September and October, the West Indies tour will formally kick-off of an exciting and entertaining season of men’s international cricket in Pakistan with HBL Pakistan Super League 2022 and Australia’s first full series to follow," said PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja.
"The West Indies have always remained one of Pakistan cricket fans’ favourite sides. I am hopeful that the NCOC will support this series by allowing maximum crowds so that the fans can watch live in action their favourite players and back both the sides," he added.
9 Dec – West Indies arrival in Karachi
13 Dec – 1st T20I, Karachi
14 Dec – 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Dec – 3rd T20I, Karachi
18 Dec – 1st ODI, Karachi
20 Dec – 2nd ODI, Karachi
22 Dec – 3rd ODI, Karachi
23 Dec - Departure
