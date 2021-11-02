Continued domination: Babar breaks another T20I record of Kohli

Continuing his domination, Pakistan's captain Babar Azam on Tuesday surpassed another record of Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the Men In Green's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at Abu Dhabi.
The skipper smashed 70 runs off 49 balls, including seven fours, during the match against Namibia.
Babar has thus become the only batter to score 14 half-centuries, leaving behind Kohli, who has scored 13 half-tons in T20Is.
It took Babar only 27 innings to reach the milestone, while Kohli has scored as many in 44 innings.
Fastest captain to score 1,000 T20I
The Pakistan captain had also become the fastest captain to score 1,000 runs — which was a record earlier held by Kohli. Azam achieved the milestone during the match against Afghanistan last week.
Azam scored his first 1,000 T20I runs in 26 innings as the skipper of the Pakistan cricket team.
Virat Kohli, as captain of the Indian cricket team, took 30 innings to score 1,000 T20I runs.
