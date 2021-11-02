Lil Nas X reveals what he’s looking for in a partner

American rapper, Lil Nas X, during his talk with ET at the WSJ Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards on Monday, revealed the qualities he wishes his partner would have.

The 22-year-old Montero songster made a clean and classy appearance in an all gray ensemble at Modern Art in New York where he told the outlet, “When the time is right, I want somebody who's fun."

"Someone who's always ready to try new stuff. Somebody's who's ready for me to become a different person every single year," he continued to sketch his future partner’s persona.

In magazine’s November issue, the Industry Baby artist also shared that he’s not thinking about getting into a relationship right away.

Meanwhile, the rapper last ignited dating rumors with That’s What I Want music video star, Yai Ariza as they appeared to be on 'good terms'.