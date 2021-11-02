Sarah Khan shares loved-up pictures from daughter Alyana's Aqiqah Ceremony: See Photos

Actor Sarah Khan is celebrating the Aqiqah ceremony of her first born Alyana Falak.

The star invited her celebrity friends over the weekend to join the pink-themed celebration.

Both Falak and Sarah then turned to her Instagram handles to document the event .

'Alhamdulillah," captioned Sarah alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter. Fans could also spot a flower-filled backdrop behind and a layered cake set on the table.

Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana in July 2021, a year after the couple tied the knot.