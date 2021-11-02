Sarah Khan shares loved-up pictures from daughter Alyana's Aqiqah Ceremony: See Photos

 
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Entertainment

'Alhamdulillah,' captions Sarah alongside adorable photos

By Web Desk
November 02, 2021
Actor Sarah Khan is celebrating the Aqiqah ceremony of her first born Alyana Falak.

The star invited her celebrity friends over the weekend to  join the pink-themed celebration.

Both Falak and Sarah then turned to her Instagram handles to document the event .

'Alhamdulillah," captioned Sarah alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter. Fans could also spot a flower-filled backdrop behind  and a layered cake set on the table.

Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana in July 2021, a year after the couple tied the knot.