Sarah Khan shares loved-up pictures from daughter Alyana's Aqiqah Ceremony: See Photos

Actor Sarah Khan is celebrating the Aqiqah ceremony of her first born Alyana Falak.
The star invited her celebrity friends over the weekend to join the pink-themed celebration.
Both Falak and Sarah then turned to her Instagram handles to document the event .
'Alhamdulillah," captioned Sarah alongside a photo of herself holding her daughter. Fans could also spot a flower-filled backdrop behind and a layered cake set on the table.
Sarah and Falak welcomed daughter Alyana in July 2021, a year after the couple tied the knot.
